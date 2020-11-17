Clinton Council meeting for December moved

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 41 Views

The regular scheduled City Council Meeting for December has been changed to Friday, December 18, 2020, at 1:30pm at Clinton City Hall.  Clinton City Hall will be open to the public and following strict social distancing and face covering guidelines which are necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare in light of COVID-19.
Citizens with any questions can contact City Hall at 865-457-0424.

