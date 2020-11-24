Clinton announces community meeting to discuss Jaycee Park, Pool

A special community meeting will be conducted in the City Council meeting room at Clinton City Hall on Thursday, December 3rd at 4pm.
The meeting is being held to provide the community with updates on issues dealing with Jaycee Park and Jaycee Pool.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and the associated guidelines, attendance is limited to 15 in-person guests.

