Clark earns archives management certification

(Press release submitted by Anderson County Mayor’s Office) Matthew Aaron Clark recently earned his official certification as an archives manager through the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

Clark was hired by Anderson County as a part-time preservation assistant in September 2017. He was promoted to the position of county archivist earlier this year after longtime County Historian Emeritus Mary Sue Harris retired from a 50-year career.

“I am extremely proud of Matthew’s hard work and commitment to completing his certification,” County Mayor Terry Frank said. “Anderson County Historian Emeritus Mary Sue Harris devoted a lifetime to preserving Anderson County’s history, and we are honored that Matthew has joined our team as an officially certified archivist to continue the important work of our Anderson County Archives.”

Clark completed a three-year course of instruction offered by the Tennessee Archives Institute and recently received notification of his certification. He will receive the official signed certificate in a presentation in Nashville in Spring 2021.

The Anderson County Board of Commissioners, during their regular meeting on Nov. 16, acknowledged Clark’s designation as a Certified Archivist and, as such, appointed him as an ex-officio (non-voting) member of Anderson County’s Public Records Commission.

“It is a great honor to serve the citizens and officials of Anderson County with filing and retrieving records. I am very excited to be the certified Anderson County Archivist,” Clark said. “I love helping people, and I love caring for our county’s records.”

Outside of his duties as county archivist, Clark enjoys volunteer work with Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge. He also enjoys antique shopping; he likes to find antiques to use in his home displays. Clark especially enjoys traveling the backroads of Tennessee taking in the scenery of our State.