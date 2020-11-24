Sarah Burton (Facebook)

CHS’s Burton tops 1000 points for career in win

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 47 Views

Taking a look at a relatively light night of high school basketball, the Clinton Lady Dragons headed to Farragut Monday for a duel with the Lady Admirals. Clinton won the game, 40-37, but the headline was Sarah Burton eclipsing the 1000 point mark for her career. The milestone was reached on a night when Burton led CHS with 26 points.

It is worth noting that she is only four games into her junior season, so expect that number to climb significantly until her days in the Donnie Dome are done. Congratulations to Sarah Burton, an excellent student, great kid, and an absolute assassin on the court!

Elsewhere, Anderson County ventured to Coalfield, and the Lady Mavs were beaten, 64-48, but the Maverick boys got payback, with interest, in the nightcap, clobbering the Yellow Jackets, 95-50.

