CHS Holiday Food Drive

Jim Harris 5 hours ago

Clinton High School will hold a Holiday Food Drive through Friday, December 11th.

You can drop off your donations at the Clinton High School main office or at the school library to join CHS students and staff in the fight against hunger this holiday season.

All donations will benefit the Clinton Church of God Food Pantry.

They are looking for non-perishable food items, including canned goods and those that come in boxes, as well as fruit juice, snacks and other items.

For more information, email [email protected].

