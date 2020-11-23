CHS, AC hoops all split Saturday doubledips

Jim Harris 5 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 2 Views

Saturday, the Clinton and Anderson County basketball teams were in action.

In Hall of Fame action, the Clinton Lady Dragons fell to William Blount, 70-58, but bounced back nicely, clobbering Walker Valley, 82-49 behind 43 points from Sarah Burton. That point total breaks the record she set for single-game scoring in program history last season.

The Dragon boys lost to Bradley Central in a rematch of their 2004 State Championship meeting, 70-65, but the Orange & Black boys also bounced back, knocking off Sevier County, 72-63.

The Anderson County Lady Mavs fell to Pigeon Forge, 46-42, but following the pattern, rebounded with a 56-50 triumph over Greenback.

Similarly, the Maverick boys dropped their first game of the day, 68-65 to Fulton, but took out their frustrations on Greenback to the tune of 77-32.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TDOT: No construction over holiday

(TDOT) Thanksgiving travelers will not be delayed by construction on Tennessee roads during this holiday. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.