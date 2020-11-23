CHS, AC hoops all split Saturday doubledips

Saturday, the Clinton and Anderson County basketball teams were in action.

In Hall of Fame action, the Clinton Lady Dragons fell to William Blount, 70-58, but bounced back nicely, clobbering Walker Valley, 82-49 behind 43 points from Sarah Burton. That point total breaks the record she set for single-game scoring in program history last season.

The Dragon boys lost to Bradley Central in a rematch of their 2004 State Championship meeting, 70-65, but the Orange & Black boys also bounced back, knocking off Sevier County, 72-63.

The Anderson County Lady Mavs fell to Pigeon Forge, 46-42, but following the pattern, rebounded with a 56-50 triumph over Greenback.

Similarly, the Maverick boys dropped their first game of the day, 68-65 to Fulton, but took out their frustrations on Greenback to the tune of 77-32.