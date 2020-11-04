Charles “Terry” Webber, Jr., age 62 of Clinton passed away at UT Hospital on Monday, November 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. Terry was born July 24, 1958 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a 6 year veteran of the United States Navy serving on the USS Edwards as an electronic technician. Terry received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in 1987 and received his law degree from Mercer Law School in 1990. After graduation from law school Terry worked at the offices of Ault, Webber, Brassfield, & Looper. Terry returned to Clinton in 2009 and worked as a solo practitioner until he retired in 2018. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Webber, Sr. and brother, Greg Webber.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Sandy Webber of Clinton; children, Charles Lewis Webber & partner Emma DeVaney and Christine Copelan & partner Justin Joo; mother, Mary Webber; sister, Suzanne Webber Clayton & husband Frank; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His graveside will follow at Sunset Cemetery.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.