CDC: Science says masks help everyone stay healthy

According to new guidance released by the CDC on Tuesday, wearing a mask not only protects others from the spread of the coronavirus, but it protects the wearer too.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets generated when people cough, sneeze, sing, talk, or breathe. The CDC said a cloth mask can act as a barrier or “source control” by blocking incoming infected droplets from others.

The CDC writes in its update: “An economic analysis using U.S. data found that, given these effects, increasing universal masking by 15% could prevent the need for lockdowns and reduce associated losses of up to $1 trillion or about 5% of gross domestic product.”

Studies listed in the CDC guidance claim that masks reduce the risk of transmitting or catching the virus by more than 70% in various instances.

The new statement added that cloth masks in some studies were just as good as surgical masks at blocking droplets. The CDC said that some materials like polypropylene may create a static charge that captures particles, while other materials like silk could provide comfort and repel moisture droplets.

“Multiple layers of cloth with higher thread counts have demonstrated superior performance compared to single layers of cloth with lower thread counts, in some cases filtering nearly 50% of fine particles less than 1 micron,” the guidance said.

The U.S. has surpassed 1 million new confirmed coronavirus cases in just the first 10 days of November, with more than 100,000 infections each day. The US alone has more than 10.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. had more than 236,000 deaths from the virus. Worldwide, there are more than 51 million confirmed cases with more than 1.2 million deaths.

You can read the CDC’s updated guidance and get a look at the supporting evidence by following this link to the CDC website.