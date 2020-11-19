CCSO, TBI investigate after body found

Law enforcement officers in Campbell County are investigating after a man’s body was found down an embankment off the side of Cedar Creek Road in LaFollette late Tuesday afternoon.

The body was spotted by a passerby and reported to authorities shortly before 5 pm Tuesday, and the body was recovered from the bottom of the embankment by crews from the Campbell County Rural Fire Service.

Detectives from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are being assisted in their investigation by agents with the TBI.

As soon as more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

