CCSO raid nets one arrest, pending charges

Last Thursday, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the Newcomb community.

In a press release, the CCSO says that the warrant served at 261 Newcomb School Road was obtained following a two-month investigation into suspected drug activity that included “multiple purchases” of Schedule II narcotics at the residence.

During the raid, investigators reported finding heroin, methamphetamine, and Opana, along with drug parpahernalia, several rifles and handguns, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The resident of the home, Derrick James Lay, was arrested at the scene and charged with possessing Schedule II and I controlled substances for resale, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Evidence collected during the undercover purchases at the home will be presented to the Campbell County grand jury.