CCSO: Four arrested during warrant service

According to information released on Thursday by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and members of the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the Pioneer community on Monday, November 2nd.

Deputies began investigating illegal drug activity at the home of 23-year-old Michael Joseph Muse on Elk Ford Road after an anonymous tip was submitted to the Sheriff’s Office. According to the press release, investigators “made multiple buys of Schedule II controlled substances, believed to be Methamphetamine, from the residence.”

During the raid, investigators reported finding and seizing substances believed to be methamphetamine, marijuana, and Xanax, as well as what was described as a “felony amount of drug paraphernalia,” several handguns, an “altered” shotgun, cash and counterfeit bills.

Muse was arrested no three counts of Possession for Resale, while three other individuals located inside the residence at the time of the raid, identified as 24-year-old Cory Idalski (possession of Schedule II narcotics), 22-year-old Tyler Mancini (arrested on outstanding warrants), and 28-year-old Timothy Smelser (violation of probation), were also taken into custody.

Further charges could be pending in the investigation.