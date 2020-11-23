Campbell County High closed through Dec. 4th; Students to learn online

Jim Harris

Due to the high number of positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff at Campbell County High School, that school will be closed today (Monday, November 23rd) through Friday, December 4. CCHS will reopen Monday, December 7. Officials say this will allow for adequate quarantine time and for the school to be disinfected.
All sports and school activities have also been paused until Saturday, December 5.”
While the high school may be closed, students will still be participating in distance learning during the shutdown.

