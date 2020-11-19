Bridge update: Deck drains installed

Earlier this week, city officials provided the latest update on the project to replace the Lewallen Bridge on Highway 25W in Clinton.

Project Coordinator Lynn Murphy said Monday that the project is moving right along, with the installation of deck drains along the curbs and gutters now complete. Murphys says that “will allow storm water to flow off of the driving surface, into the gutters, and then drop vertically through the drainage structures.”

The required 1.5 million pounds of epoxy-coated steel rebar is now installed, and Murphy says once the bridge deck and sidewalk are in place, vertical extensions will allow the concrete parapet wall to connect to the deck and sidewalk.

Pouring concrete for the bridge deck itself should begin within two weeks, according to Monday’s update, which is available—along with photos from the work site—at http://clintontn.net/BridgeProjUpdate.htm.

The TDOT Lewallen Bridge Replacement Project is scheduled for completion on August 31, 2021