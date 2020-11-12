Blaze recognized by state of Excellence in Education

The Clinton City Schools’ Blaze athletic program has won the Tennessee School Board Association’s (TSBA) Award for Excellence in Education.

The Clinton City School Board and Superintendent were recognized during a virtual awards ceremony earlier today.

The Blaze offers students a chance to represent all three of the city’s schools in athletic competitions, while also promoting a well-rounded academic experience that does include extracurricular activities. The Blaze compete in boys’ and girls’ basketball and cross country, to name two, and have their own cheer and dance teams. The Blaze also offers students the opportunity to swim or bowl competitively as well.

The program was the brainchild of ET Stamey and was launched three years ago to much fanfare, and has been growing ever since.

Each year, the TSBA offers an award to a board of education which has an outstanding program operating within their district. This award is usually presented at the annual convention, but due to the pandemic, this year’s convention was cancelled.

Nominations may be submitted by members of the TSBA Board of Directors, by the school board itself, superintendent, school board member, or representative of the school district.

According to the TSBA, the criteria to be considered in selecting award-winning programs includes its uniqueness and adaptability, as well as the involvement of the community, and evidence of success.

We will have much more on this award Friday on WYSH and WQLA, but congratulations to the Blaze Athletic Program, the School Board, Superintendent Kelly Johnson and Athletic Director ET Stamey, not to mention the student-athletes that represent this community!