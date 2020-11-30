Bartley arrested after altercation

Kenneth Bartley, Jr. was arrested at his home in LaFollette on Friday after a complaint was filed at a local business.

According to LaFollette Police, Bartley got into an altercation with a couple at Papa Vapes. The couple told police that they had argued with Bartley, who then allegedly broke out the back window of their car with his fist before leaving the scene.

When officers arrived at Bartley’s home, the 29-year-old allegedly spat at them and struck one in the face with his fists.

Bartley was pepper-sprayed, according to reports, and taken into custody. He was treated at the scene for the effects of the pepper spray and for injuries to his hands before being taken to LaFollette Medical Center.

Bartley will be charged with two counts of vandalism and assault on an officer, although officials say further charges could be pending.