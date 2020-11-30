Bartley arrested after altercation

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 349 Views

Kenneth Bartley, Jr. was arrested at his home in LaFollette on Friday after a complaint was filed at a local business.

According to LaFollette Police, Bartley got into an altercation with a couple at Papa Vapes. The couple told police that they had argued with Bartley, who then allegedly broke out the back window of their car with his fist before leaving the scene.

When officers arrived at Bartley’s home, the 29-year-old allegedly spat at them and struck one in the face with his fists.

Bartley was pepper-sprayed, according to reports, and taken into custody. He was treated at the scene for the effects of the pepper spray and for injuries to his hands before being taken to LaFollette Medical Center.

Bartley will be charged with two counts of vandalism and assault on an officer, although officials say further charges could be pending.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lees announce state holiday schedule

(Release, Governor’s Office) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee today announced the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.