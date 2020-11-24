Barbara Jean Barton, age 64 of Clinton

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 109 Views

Barbara Jean Barton, age 64 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center.  Barbara attended Faith Promise in Clinton and was born July 7, 1956 in Staten Island, New York to the late Alvin and Virginia Zeluff.  Barbara loved working with puppies, cooking pies and cakes, and watching old movies. 

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Zeluff and sister, Virginia McFarland.  

She is survived by her son, Shawn Di Stefano of Clinton; sister, Betty Womack & husband James of Clinton; niece, Rachel Riley & husband Samuel; great nephews, Christopher and Carver. 

The family will have a private Celebration of Life service held at a later date.  Memorials may be made to East Tennessee Humane’s Society or Anderson County Animal Shelter. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lexie Morrow, 73 of Coalfield

Lexie Morrow, 73 of Coalfield, passed away November 14, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center after …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.