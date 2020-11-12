Asphalt repair project on Illinois could impact Oak Ridge drivers

Drivers in Oak Ridge can expect partial lane closures on South Illinois Avenue over the next two weeks while Public Works crews conduct asphalt repairs.

Today (Thursday, Nov. 12th), and Friday, Nov. 13th, the right southbound lane of South Illinois Avenue from East Vanderbilt Drive to Tulsa Road will be closed.

Beginning Monday, November 16th, crews will be working on the section between Tulsa Road and Tuskegee Drive.

Work will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. It is expected to last for two weeks, weather permitting.

For more information, contact the Oak Ridge Public Works Department at (865) 425-1875.