Anna Lou Helton, age 81 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her residence. Throughout her life she loved gardening, doing things around her house but most of all helping take care of her family. She was born January 25, 1939 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late William and Louvania Byrd.

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her son, Claude Edward Helton; sisters, Janice Botts and Barbara Gail Byrd. She is survived by her loving husband, Claude Helton of Clinton, son, Phil Helton & partner Sylvia Wilbanks of Clinton; 2 grandchildren; sisters, Lonna Rose Adkins of OH, Jamia Gardner & husband Joe of Clinton, Nancy Newman of Clinton, and Donna Baird & husband Estel of Pioneer; brother, Billy Byrd & wife Betty of Pioneer; several nieces and nephews.

The family is honoring Anna Lou’s request and there will be no services. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com