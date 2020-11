American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, November 9th, at 6:30 pm at the Post Home, located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton.

Discussions will include a building update, fundraiser updates, and several other topics.

All current Legion members, and any interested miltary veterans, are welcome to attend.

All members are requested to wear a mask and are reminded that COVID-19 social distancing measure are in place at the Post home.