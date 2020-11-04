ACSD to auction ’06 Mustang

Jim Harris

By order of the General Sessions Court, Division One, of Anderson County Tennessee, the Sheriff will sell 2006 Ford Mustang on November 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM. The sale will be held at Appalachian Recovery of Tennessee 167 Midway Road in Oliver Springs. The sale is to satisfy judgment in the case of ORNL Federal Credit Union vs. Josh Crawford.

Registration will be held on the day of the sale. No additional information will be given on this sale. For images, please visit the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

