ACSD to auction ’06 Mustang

By order of the General Sessions Court, Division One, of Anderson County Tennessee, the Sheriff will sell 2006 Ford Mustang on November 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM. The sale will be held at Appalachian Recovery of Tennessee 167 Midway Road in Oliver Springs. The sale is to satisfy judgment in the case of ORNL Federal Credit Union vs. Josh Crawford.

Registration will be held on the day of the sale. No additional information will be given on this sale. For images, please visit the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.