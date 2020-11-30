ACHS virtual this week due to COVID

Due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and what the Anderson County School system called “an inability to staff all necessary instructional positions”, students at Anderson County High School will be learning virtually each day this week.

Students are expected to return to classrooms at ACHS on Monday, December 7th.

Students at Anderson County High School will need to log in to their Google Classroom each day this week, through Friday, for instruction.

All other Anderson County Schools are operating on their normal schedules.