AC to issue limited # of deer hunting permits at former landfill site

The Anderson County government will issue a limited number of deer hunting permits for the old Blockhouse Valley Landfill property.

Successful applicants’ names will be drawn from a hat by County Mayor Terry Frank on Friday, November 6th at 2 pm in Room 118A of the Courthouse in Clinton.

Interested hunters should apply for the hunt by sending an email to [email protected] and providing their name, address and phone number prior to Nov. 6th at noon.

Hunting starts on Nov. 21st and ends on January 3rd. Anderson County will also offer a Youth Hunt for ages 6-16 on January 9 and 10th.

Additional questions regarding the hunt will be answered by sending an email to the above email address.

