AC Health Dept. announces ‘FlightFlu TN’ vaccination event

The Anderson County Health Department is offering flu vaccines at no charge to the community during a special “Fight Flu TN” vaccination event November 19.

“Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and others in our community from the flu,” said Anderson County Health Department Director Charles Turner. ”The flu can make you very sick, keep you away from work, school and other activities, put you in the hospital or even take your life. We urge everyone in Anderson County who hasn’t received a flu shot yet to get one now, and this event is a great time to do it.”

The Anderson County Health Department will provide flu shots November 19 at no cost to anyone who wishes to receive one at the Anderson County Health Department from 3:00pm-6:00pm. This event will be drive-thru and an appointment is not necessary.

The Anderson County Health Department recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages six months and older. The flu vaccine is especially important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50 and those with chronic medical conditions. The flu shot remains the best protection against influenza.

For more information about the flu and getting a flu vaccine, contact your health care provider, call the Anderson County Health Department at 865-425-8801 or visit tn.gov/health/fightflu.