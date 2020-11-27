AC Health Department touts dental services

(AC Mayor’s Office press release) Dr. Wesley Whisenant began working at the Anderson County Dental Clinic during the summer of 2020 after having graduated with top honors in the spring from the University of Tennessee School of Dentistry in Memphis.

A native of North Carolina, Whisenant grew up in Middle Tennessee and attended and graduated from UT Knoxville before transferring to UT-Memphis to complete his Doctor of Dentistry degree.

Whisenant has been working four days per week at the county Dental Clinic, located at the Health Department in Clinton, but he will begin working fulltime in December. Whisenant also has been working at the Emory Valley Dental Clinic, located in the Larry Dickens County Building at 728 Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge, during the monthly dental extraction clinics.

“I enjoy my work with Public Health,” Whisenant said. “I love my patients and the opportunities to provide them with service and dental education,” he said.

Dr. Wes is great with the patients. He’s very friendly and has a lot of great new ideas to share with our patients and staff,” said Art Miller, part-time director of the Anderson County Dental Clinic program.

“We are so excited Dr. Whisenant has joined Anderson County fulltime to provide excellent dental care to our community,” County Mayor Terry Frank said. “Dr. Whisenant brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm to our program, and his focus on building trust and developing relationships is going to advance our program to new heights.”

The Dental Clinic program serves Anderson County residents ages six months and older. The clinic provides exams, cleanings, fillings and extractions. It is staffed by a full-time dentist, one part-time dentist, a clinic manager, and two skilled dental assistants. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, special filter systems are in place to protect both patients and staff.

Services are provided by appointment from 8 am to 3:30 pm Monday through Friday; citizens who have emergency dental needs are encouraged to call between 8 am and noon, and they will be worked into the schedule as soon as possible. Fees are based on a reduced sliding and set-fee schedule that is based on income. TennCare and CoverKids are the only insurance programs that the county dental clinic program accepts. Payment is in cash only, but options are being considered to accept electronic forms of payment in the future.

The Dental Clinic in Clinton can be reached by calling (865) 425-8803. To schedule an appointment at the Emory Valley Dental Clinic, call (865) 264-6356, and please leave a message as that clinic is not open every day. Extractions cost $25 per tooth, and the extraction clinic provides service for Anderson County residents, ages 19 and older, who do not have insurance.