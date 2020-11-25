AC FFA Poinsettia Sale begins Dec. 1

The Anderson County FFA will start its annual Christmas poinsettia sale on Tuesday, December 1st. The hours of operation will be from 8:45 am to 5:30 pm weekdays at the Anderson County Career and Technical Center, on the campus of Anderson County High School..

The prices are $7.00 and $20.00, each, and shoppers will have their choice of a complimentary gold or red foil pot cover.
As they last spring, all students and staff will be following CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19. In a social media post, organizers wrote, “We appreciate everyone’s help, cooperation and support of our students and FFA chapter.”

Proceeds will be used for programs that directly benefit FFA students.

