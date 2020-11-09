Aaron Thoma, age 45, of Clinton

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 182 Views

Aaron Thoma, age 45, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born in Elmhurst, IL to Terry G. and Heidi Thulstrup Thoma.  He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Oak Ridge. Aaron was a certified Harley repairman in AZ. He enjoyed working on things like watches and jewelry. Although he was hard to get to know, once you accepted him he loved you forever, and was worth getting to know.  Aaron had a great passion for The American Diabetes Association. He is preceded in death by his mother Heidi Thoma and nephew, Justin Cox.
Survived by:
Father…….Terry Thoma
Sister……….Brooke Cox
Brothers….Albert Thoma
                     Joshua Thoma
Nieces…….Regan Cox
                    Autumn Thoma
Nephew…Landen Thoma
A host of other family and friends
The family will plan a celebration of life service at a later date. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Pamela Long Howell Vasquez of Athens, TN and formerly of Clinton,

Pamela Long Howell Vasquez of Athens, TN and formerly of Clinton, TN went home to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.