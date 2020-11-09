Aaron Thoma, age 45, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born in Elmhurst, IL to Terry G. and Heidi Thulstrup Thoma. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Oak Ridge. Aaron was a certified Harley repairman in AZ. He enjoyed working on things like watches and jewelry. Although he was hard to get to know, once you accepted him he loved you forever, and was worth getting to know. Aaron had a great passion for The American Diabetes Association. He is preceded in death by his mother Heidi Thoma and nephew, Justin Cox.

Survived by:

Father…….Terry Thoma

Sister……….Brooke Cox

Brothers….Albert Thoma

Joshua Thoma

Nieces…….Regan Cox

Autumn Thoma

Nephew…Landen Thoma

A host of other family and friends

The family will plan a celebration of life service at a later date. www.holleygamble.com

