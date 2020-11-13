Aaron Thoma, age 45, of Clinton

Aaron Thoma, age 45, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born in Elmhurst, IL to Terry G. and Heidi Thulstrup Thoma.  He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Oak Ridge. Aaron was a certified Harley repairman in AZ. He enjoyed working on things like watches and jewelry. Although he was hard to get to know, once you accepted him he loved you forever, and was worth getting to know.  Aaron had a great passion for The American Diabetes Association. He is preceded in death by his mother Heidi Thoma and nephew, Justin Cox.

Survived by:

Father…….Terry Thoma
Sister……….Brooke Cox
Brothers….Albert Thoma
                     Joshua Thoma
Nieces…….Regan Cox
                    Autumn Thoma
Nephew…Landen Thoma
A host of other family and friends

The family will receive friends from 2-3PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Clinton with a Celebration of life service to follow at 3:00PM. www.holleygamble.com

