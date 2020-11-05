5 injured in Monday crash in Clinton

A traffic accident Monday in Clinton sent five people to UT Medical Center, including one who was flown by LIFESTAR medical helicopter.

The crash happened on Sinking Springs Road near Eagle Bend Apostolic Church, according to Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker. While the investigation into the accident is ongoing, the chief says that a vehicle had been headed south in the northbound lane when it collided head-on with a northbound vehicle, which was then impacted from behind in accordion-like fashion by two others. Officials say a medical condition could have contributed to the wreck.

In all, Becker says five people, including a five-year-old girl, were transported to UT, with one taken by air ambulance. As of this morning, the chief says that some remain in the hospital receiving treatment, and that all are expected to recover.

So far, the accident report has not been finalized as the crash remains under investigation.

