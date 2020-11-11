(MEDIC press release) MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Kentucky Blood Center are keeping with tradition and hosting the 33rd Annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive Competition November 16 – 20.

The UT/Kentucky game may be behind us, but the tradition continues, and the outcome of this competition is more important than ever.

“Both blood centers are dedicated to keeping this tradition alive,” said MEDIC director of communications and donor engagement Kristy Altman. “This year’s competition is going to be key to stabilizing our critical-level inventories. The shortages in blood supply are nation-wide and the best way to restock our shelves is through our community members. In turn, they will receive some fantastic reward for their time.”

Donors can visit any one of the four donor centers or any community drive to donate. A full list of blood drives, locations and times can be found at www.medicblood.org/donate.

All donors will receive a special edition orange T-Shirt and coupons for Salsarita’s and Texas Roadhouse as well as a $10 E-Gift Card. All donors will be entered in a drawing to win an iPhone 12 as well as a grill/grilling utensil set.

Donors must wear a mask or face covering. There are a limited number of appointments available and walk-in donors are welcome.

For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center, please visit www.medicblood.org, or contact Director of Communications and Donor Engagement Kristy Altman at [email protected], or by phone at 865-524-3074.