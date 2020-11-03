3 races, 3 champions this weekend on WYSH

Tune in this weekend for a tripleheader of championship racing on NASCAR’s top three national touring series.

Tonight at 7:30, join us for the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 from Phoenix, where one of four drivers—Grant Enfinger, Sheldon Creed, Brett Moffitt and rookie Zane Smith—will claim the 2020 championship.

Saturday at 4:30, catch all the action from Phoenix as the Xfinity Series decides its champion from among these four drivers: Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Justin Haley and Justin Allgaier.

The 2020 season concludes Sunday at 1:30 with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship featuring Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin running for the title.

In all three series, the championship winner will be the Championship 4 driver who finishes first among the title contenders.

Sunday’s race will also be the final race for seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson as a full-time Cup driver, as well as the final race for Clint Bowyer, who will make the move to the broadcasting booth next season.

All three races will be broadcast here on WYSH and WQLA, with Sunday’s race also airing on 96.7 Merle.