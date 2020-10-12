XFS: The ‘Dinger’ wins at the Roval; 4 drivers ousted from playoffs

(NASCAR.com) A.J. Allmendinger prevailed in a hard-fought NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race that ended in overtime on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Saturday evening. After a long afternoon negotiating the road course in rainy weather against a field of drivers with championship hopes on the line, the veteran edged 22-year old Noah Gragson by a mere .446-seconds in a rooster-tail run to the checkered flag.

It marked the second win of the season for Allmendinger in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet and his second career win on the Roval.

Daniel Hemric, Alex Labbe and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five. Team Penske‘s Austin Cindric, Cody Ware, Jade Buford, Michael Annett and Brandon Jones completed the top 10.

The Drive for the Cure 250 was the final race in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs with Chase Briscoe, Cindric, Justin Allgaier, Gragson, Justin Haley, Jones, Chastain and Ryan Sieg advancing to the next three-race round of Playoff competition that begins next week at Kansas Speedway.

Drivers Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown, Michael Annett and Riley Herbst were eliminated from Playoff contention at Charlotte.

