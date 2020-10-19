XFS: Briscoe dominates and secures spot in Championship 4

(NASCAR.com) Chase Briscoe led a dominant 159 of 200 laps to win his record ninth NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday night, the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. And while the 25-year-old Hoosier turned in a dominating effort, the race — a crucial chapter in the 2020 playoff run — was dramatic in multiple ways.

Briscoe‘s No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford ultimately edged Daniel Hemric‘s No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet by 1.199 seconds to earn the win — his nine-trophy, single-season tally the most ever by an Xfinity Series regular. Just as importantly, the victory gives Briscoe an automatic position in the Championship 4 round to decide the season title Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

Fellow playoff driver Ryan Sieg, driving for his family-owned team, finished third, leading the race with 23 laps remaining and making a bold playoff statement in his first appearance in this round of championship competition.

Justin Haley and Austin Hill rounded out the top five. Josh Williams, Brett Moffitt, Michael Annett, Brandon Jones and Justin Allgaier completed the top 10. It was certainly an overall impressive night for Moffitt, who won the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile Kansas track an hour before the Xfinity Series’ green flag dropped.

Cindric and Allgaier came into Saturday night‘s race ranked second and fourth, respectively, among the eight championship-eligible drivers, but their misfortune at Kansas cost them significantly.

Cindric is now fourth, with only a slight two-point advantage over Haley. Gragson fell to eighth among the eight drivers and is now 33 points below the cutoff line as the series heads to Texas Motor Speedway for next week‘s O‘Reilly Auto Parts 300 (4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Allgaier moved to second place — just behind Briscoe — and has an 11-point edge on fifth place. Jones, the two-time defending Kansas winner, is now ranked third, nine points up on Haley. Chastain (-12), Sieg (-17) and Gragson (-33) round out the playoff standings heading to the Lone Star state.

