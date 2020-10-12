William “Curt” McGuff, age 64, died at his home on July 27, 2020.

He was born on March 29, 1956 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He attended Oliver Springs High School with the class of 1974. He was employed as an auto body repair technician in his earlier years in Harriman before moving to Oak Ridge. Curt being the caring person he was, spent many years helping to care for his grandparents, Charlie and Bessie Butler. They preceded him in death along with his mother, Glenna Hummel and his stepfather, James Hummel.

He leaves behind his brothers, Ray McGuff, Frankie Underwood, and Alan Underwood and his wife Cindy; sister, Donna and her son Wayne Roberts; and other extended family members.

Throughout his life, Curt enjoyed playing basketball, hot rods, fishing, and gardening. His favorite hobby was throwing darts which any of his competitors would tell you he was quite skilled at. He had a great appreciation for nature-every tree, flower, and body of water. Often illustrated in his gift of painting beautiful landscapes. Yet, his greatest interest was that of animals. Not only the numerous pets he adopted and gave a loving home through the years, but all animals. Many deer, racoons, squirrels, chipmunks and birds chose “his” backyard to call home for a good reason.

Curt will always be remembered by all who knew him for his huge heart and his kindness. He was a deeply loving and compassionate soul.

His Celebration of Life will be held from 6-7:30 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1650 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Donations may be made in his memory to Oak Ridge Animal Shelter or ASPCA.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the McGuff family. www.sharpfh.com.