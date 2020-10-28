Water tower project to close West campground at Norris Dam State Park

2 hours ago

The Norris Dam State Park West Campground will close on Nov. 1 for a water tower replacement project. The project will begin Nov. 2 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of April 2021.

The West Campground is at the west entrance to the park on Andrews Ridge Road.

The East Campground, in Anderson County off US-441 (Hwy. 61), will remain open. The East Campground has 25 sites with water and electric hookups, with 10 primitive sites for tents only and no water and electric hookups.

For additional information, contact the Norris Dam State Park Visitor Center at 865-425-4500 or visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/norris-dam.

