Vesta Gail Flynn, age 60 of Clinton

Vesta Gail Flynn, age 60 of Clinton, TN, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Vesta never met a stranger and had too many friends to count. She loved all dogs, especially her own. Vesta was devoted to her grandbabies. She was of the Baptist Faith.
Vesta is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ethel Braden and brothers, Charles Braden and David Braden.
She is survived and will be greatly missed by sons, Richard Moseley of Clinton, TN and Ryan Moseley and his wife Savannah of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Tasha Spann and her husband Kevin of Knoxville, TN; brothers, Calving Braden and his wife Stella and Lewis Braden and his wife Carol; sister, Reba Braden; nieces, Brandy Miller and Rina Neel; several grandbabies; as well as numerous friends and extended family.
The family will receive her friends on Thursday, October 29th from 6:00-7:30pm at Highland View Church (138 Providence Road Oak Ridge, TN) with a celebration to life to follow. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

