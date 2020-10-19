TWRA: Man’s body found after boat explosion, crash

A man’s body was recovered from Norris Lake on Sunday afternoon following an overnight boating explosion and crash late Saturday night.

TWRA says the 51-year-old man’s body was recovered in about 60 feet of water in the Big Creek area at around 5 pm Sunday. Crews located the body using a submersible remote operated vehicle—or ROV–“several hundred yards away from the area where the boat was found crashed into the lakeshore,” according to the agency.

At around 11 pm Saturday night, TWRA officers responded to a call of an explosion and a fire on the lake, and when they arrived, found a boat crashed into the shoreline fully engulfed by flames. The fire was extinguished by crews from the Campbell County Rural Fire Service, and the vessel was said to be empty. The boat was described as a total loss, and investigators theorized that the occupant had been ejected from the boat before it crashed into the shore.

The incident remains under investigation, and when more information becomes available, including the victim’s identity, we will pass it along to you.