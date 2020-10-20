TWRA IDs man killed in Saturday boat crash, explosion

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

TWRA has identified the man killed in a boating accident late Saturday night on Norris Lake as 51-year-old Paul Musick of Norris.

Monday, TWRA said that he was killed in what was described as a”single vessel crash,” that occurred at around 11 pm Saturday. Investigators believe that Musick’s fishing boat clipped another vessel, reportedly a work barge, that was docked along the shore, knocking him from the boat. His boat continued traveling for “several hundred yards” before crashing into the shore and bursting in to flame.

Musick’s body was recovered late Sunday afternoon in about 60 feet of water after crews located him using an underwater remote-operated vehicle—or ROV.

TWRA says that he had not been wearing a life jacket at the time of the crash.

