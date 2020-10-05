Two killed in Thursday afternoon crash in Anderson

Jim Harris

Following up on a story we first reported on Friday, two people were killed last week in an accident involving a motorcycle and a car.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash happened Thursday afternoon at around 2:45 pm on Clinton Highway at its intersection with East Wolf Valley Road.

The report indicates that 29-year-old Zachary Johnston of Clinton had been driving a 2004 Honda motorcyle north on Clinton Highway with 31-year-old Stephanie Whitaker of Knoxville riding on the back as his pasenger, and that 38-year-old Casey Hall of Heiskell had been headed south in a 2001 Honda Accord. Troopers determined through their investigation that Hall had tried to turn left on to East Wolf Valley, but that when he did, he pulled into the path of the motorcycle.

The collision threw Johnston and Whitaker from the motorcycle, and both were pronounced dead the scene. Hall, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured in the crash, according to THP. The trooper’s report does state that charges are pending against Hall, but does not specify what those charges might be.

The THP said that Johnston and Whitaker had both been wearing helmets.

Drug and alcohol tests have been requested for both drivers, which is routine in fatal crashes.

