Trunk-or-Treat events announced in Campbell

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 2 Views

Two alternative Halloween events have been announced in Campbell County. With traditional trick-or-treating certain to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have already announced plans so that your little ghosts and goblins can get candy on October 31st.

In Caryville, on Halloween from 5 to 8 pm, the public is invited to the Municipal Ball Field for a drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat event.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will also hold a drive-thru Trunk or Treat on Halloween, running from 5 to 8 pm in their parking lot. Officials say to enter the lot from Valley Road, and that any outside groups who want to hand out candy will be welcome, but will need to be set up no later than 5 pm.

Oak Ridge has also announced its traditional Halloween event will be a drive-thru affair this year, scheduled for Thursday October 29th.

As we learn of more Halloween celebrations, we will certainly pass them along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORPL offers “Videoconferencing 101: Meetings & Classes” online workshop

(Submitted) The Oak Ridge Public Library will offer an online workshop this month on Videoconferencing …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.