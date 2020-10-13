Trunk-or-Treat events announced in Campbell

Two alternative Halloween events have been announced in Campbell County. With traditional trick-or-treating certain to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have already announced plans so that your little ghosts and goblins can get candy on October 31st.

In Caryville, on Halloween from 5 to 8 pm, the public is invited to the Municipal Ball Field for a drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat event.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will also hold a drive-thru Trunk or Treat on Halloween, running from 5 to 8 pm in their parking lot. Officials say to enter the lot from Valley Road, and that any outside groups who want to hand out candy will be welcome, but will need to be set up no later than 5 pm.

Oak Ridge has also announced its traditional Halloween event will be a drive-thru affair this year, scheduled for Thursday October 29th.

As we learn of more Halloween celebrations, we will certainly pass them along to you.