THP: Speed a factor in Roane wreck

Jim Harris 4 hours ago

A single-vehicle accident injured one young man Tuesday in Roane County, and left a Clinton teen with “possible” injuries, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash happened late Tuesday night, shortly after 11 pm on Dickey Valley Road, according to the THP accident report. Troopers reported that 20-year-old Lucas Emily of Philadelphia, Tennessee, was driving his Toyota 4-Runner “too fast for [the weather and road] conditions.,” and failed to negotiate a curve. He overcorrected and the car rolled over onto its roof and slid into an embankment.

Emily, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was injured in the crash, while his passenger, 19-year-old William Renfro of Clinton was listed as having suffered “possible” injuries in the crash. He was also not wearing his seat belt, according to troopers.

Emily was cited for several traffic violations including failure to maintain lanes and failing to wear a seat belt. Renfro was also cited for not buckling up.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

