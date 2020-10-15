TDLWD: Number of first-time unemployment claims back above 10K

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Deveopment released unemployment data for the week ending last Saturday, October 10th on Thursday morning, and the number of Tennesseeans applying for first-time benefits rose from the previous week’s total of 9839, to 10,154 last week. It marks the first time in two weeks that the number of first-time filers was at aor above the 10,000-person mark. Still, these figures are still well below the record-setting numbers we saw in the first week of April, when over 116,000 people applied for unemployment. Since the pandemic began in March, 881,725 first-time unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee.
Locally last week, 117 new claims were filed in Anderson County, while another 781 people received continuing benefits. Campbell County saaw 80 first-time filers a week ago, with 309 people continuing to receive benefits. 20 people applied for unemployment in Morgan County, while another 140 people received continuing benefits. In Roane County, 79 new claims were filed a week ago and 517 continuing claims were paid out.
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19
|11,313
|152,195
|38
|September 26
|9,802
|138,727
|39
|October 3
|9,839
|125,238
|40
|October 10
|10,145
|90,507
|New Claims Since March 15
|881,725