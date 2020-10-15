TDLWD: Number of first-time unemployment claims back above 10K

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Deveopment released unemployment data for the week ending last Saturday, October 10th on Thursday morning, and the number of Tennesseeans applying for first-time benefits rose from the previous week’s total of 9839, to 10,154 last week. It marks the first time in two weeks that the number of first-time filers was at aor above the 10,000-person mark. Still, these figures are still well below the record-setting numbers we saw in the first week of April, when over 116,000 people applied for unemployment. Since the pandemic began in March, 881,725 first-time unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee.

Locally last week, 117 new claims were filed in Anderson County, while another 781 people received continuing benefits. Campbell County saaw 80 first-time filers a week ago, with 309 people continuing to receive benefits. 20 people applied for unemployment in Morgan County, while another 140 people received continuing benefits. In Roane County, 79 new claims were filed a week ago and 517 continuing claims were paid out.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.

Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.



WEEK WEEK ENDING DATE NEW CLAIMS CONTINUED CLAIMS 10 March 14 2,702 16,342 11 March 21 39,096 16,098 12 March 28 94,492 34,570 13 April 4 116,141 112,438 14 April 11 74,772 199,910 15 April 18 68,968 267,053 16 April 25 43,792 324,543 17 May 2 37,319 321,571 18 May 9 29,308 325,095 19 May 16 28,692 314,487 20 May 23 26,041 310,126 21 May 30 22,784 302,260 22 June 6 21,417 292,234 23 June 13 19,925 280,593 24 June 20 21,155 266,596 25 June 27 22,256 262,224 26 July 4 25,843 256,645 27 July 11 22,431 251,924 28 July 18 25,794 243,405 29 July 25 19,461 242,397 30 August 1 11,690 224,093 31 August 8 10,036 208,810 32 August 15 13,806 204,726 33 August 22 10,998 191,204 34 August 29 12,035 184,781 35 September 5 11,706 176,388 36 September 12 10,771 163,791 37 September 19 11,313 152,195 38 September 26 9,802 138,727 39 October 3 9,839 125,238 40 October 10 10,145 90,507 New Claims Since March 15 881,725 Source: TDLWD