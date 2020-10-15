TDLWD: Number of first-time unemployment claims back above 10K

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 19 Views

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Deveopment released unemployment data for the week ending last Saturday, October 10th on Thursday morning, and the number of Tennesseeans applying for first-time benefits rose from the previous week’s total of 9839, to 10,154 last week. It marks the first time in two weeks that the number of first-time filers was at aor above the 10,000-person mark. Still, these figures are still well below the record-setting numbers we saw in the first week of April, when over 116,000 people applied for unemployment. Since the pandemic began in March, 881,725 first-time unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee.

Locally last week, 117 new claims were filed in Anderson County, while another 781 people received continuing benefits. Campbell County saaw 80 first-time filers a week ago, with 309 people continuing to receive benefits. 20 people applied for unemployment in Morgan County, while another 140 people received continuing benefits. In Roane County, 79 new claims were filed a week ago and 517 continuing claims were paid out.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
 

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
New Claims Since March 15881,725 
Source: TDLWD

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

THP: Speed a factor in Roane wreck

A single-vehicle accident injured one young man Tuesday in Roane County, and left a Clinton …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.