Paul Boshears (TBI)

TBI, CCSO investigation nets indictment for assault

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 47 Views

A joint investigation by the TBI and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a 51-year-old man on charges that he assaulted his girlfriend earlier this year.

The TBI was called in to assist Campbell County detectives with the case by 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler in July, and according to a TBI release, their investigation determined that 51-year-old Paul Junior Boshears of LaFollette had assaulted his girlfriend at a home on Ivey Hollow Road in such a manner that it caused “ serious bodily injury.”

Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Boshears on one count of aggravated assault. He was served with the new indictment in the Campbell County Jail, where he was already being held on charges related to a separate incident involving the same victim, according to the TBI.

