Strutner to retire from ASAP; community invited to drive-thru send-off

ASAP of Anderson’s beloved leader, Stephanie Strutner, will be retiring on November 25th after a decade of service. The ASAP of Anderson staff and Board of Directors invite you to a drive-thru farewell taking place on Wednesday, November 18th from 3:30-5:30pm at Anderson County High School to celebrate her tenure in the Anderson County community.

Masks and social distancing standards will be required. We politely request all community members remain inside their vehicle during this drive-thru event. For those unable to attend in-person, Zoom accommodations can be set up by emailing Alicia Price at [email protected].

Community members are encouraged to send short videos to [email protected] by November 12th highlighting their favorite Stephanie memories!

