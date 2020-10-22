Best of Show winning chalk art by The Yaun Ladies. (Photo submitted)

Street Painting Festival honors pandemic heroes while raising funds for Roane State scholarships

Jim Harris 49 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 5 Views

(By Bob Fowler, RSCC Staff Writer) Crisp, clear weather greeted a fall tradition in Oak Ridge’s historic Jackson Square on Saturday, October 17, with artists of all ages creating colorful chalk art on the sidewalk.

By mid-morning during the Rotary Club of Oak Ridge’s annual Street Painting Festival, many of the participant’s creations were taking form, and each artist’s hands were covered with a chalk patina.

Launched in 2000, the festival is facilitated by the Rotary Club of Oak Ridge to support scholarships for Roane State students through the nonprofit Roane State Foundation. Both participants and onlookers followed pandemic guidelines, wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

“We are so fortunate to continue our partnership between Roane State Community College, The Rotary Club of Oak Ridge, and the Jackson Square Merchants Association to present the annual Street Painting Festival,” said Rotarian Jim Dodson, the event’s creative director.

“To borrow a phrase from Teresa Duncan with Roane State, we have a true team coming together to support this effort,” Dodson said. “This year’s theme was ‘HeART for Heroes,’ which pays tribute to all our essential frontline workers who selflessly give of themselves during these trying times.”

“With so many events being canceled this year due to COVID, it was nice to be able to carry on this annual tradition,” said Teresa Duncan, the college’s vice president of workforce and community development.

Duncan thanked Dodson, an Oak Ridge City Council member and member and past president of the Rotary Club of Oak Ridge Sunset; Nikki Adkisson, project lead for the Noon Rotary Club of Oak Ridge; Roane State’s Sandy Vann and the Roane State Foundation for their partnership.

“So much happens behind the scenes to organize events like this, and even more planning went into this year’s event due to COVID, but it was all worth it to have some sense of normal, even with the changes we made for safety purposes,” Duncan said.

There were eight categories of competition, ranging from three groups of school artists, to adults, to families. Cash prizes for each category were $75 for first place, $25 for second place and $15 for a third-place finish. A $300 prize was given for “Best in Show,” and $200 was awarded for the “People’s Choice” award.

This year’s winners include: 

·         Elementary: Rachael West, first; The Hatton Brothers, second; and Abby Knot, third place

·         Middle School: Amber West, first; Morgan Campbell, second; and Nikol Bukovska, third place

·         High School: Toby Hickman, first; Haven Scott, second; and Claire Thornton, third place

·         Adult: Sonia Summers, first; Sarah Shorter, second; and Sara Wieland, third place

·         Family: The Yaun Ladies, first; Andrew and Jessie Ward, second; and Life Reins, third place

·         HeART for Heroes Award: Haven Scott

·         People’s Choice Award: Sonia Summers

·         Best of Show: The Yaun Ladies

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State announces preliminary infrastructure plan for eventual vaccine distribution

(TDH press release) The Tennessee Department of Health announced Wednesday the state’s infrastructure plan for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.