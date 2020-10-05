State: Safe at Home program now in all 95 counties

(TN Secretary of State) The Safe at Home Address Confidentiality Program, which launched March 1, 2019, now has partner agencies serving every county in Tennessee and has seen a more than 250 percent increase in program participation in the last year.

“At the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we want to remind Tennesseans about this critical program that helps protect individuals and families who have been victimized from becoming victims again,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Safe at Home prevents abusers from locating their victims through public records by providing approved applicants a substitute address that may be used for legal purposes, including voter registration and government services such as a driver’s license and access to assistance programs.

Under current Tennessee law, most state and local government records are available for public review. These public records, which include identifying information, make it easy for abusers to track and find their victims.

This program is open to all victims of domestic abuse, stalking, human trafficking or any sexual offense.  There is no cost to participate. Participants must complete an application with one of our partner agencies.  Each partner agency has certified application assistants to guide participants through enrollment.

Safe at Home is currently partnering with several organizations across the state, including YWCA of Tennessee, Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program (WRAP), Metro Office of Family Safety, Center of Hope in Maury County, Genesis House of Cookeville, Family Justice Centers, Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking and End Slavery TN.

For more information about the Safe at Home program, participant eligibility or becoming a partner agency, visit sos.tn.gov/safeathome or call 615-253-3043.

