State offers tips for Open Enrollment

(TDCI press release) The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) reminds consumers that Open Enrollment for health insurance coverage in 2021 on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) begins Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Tennesseans have until Tuesday, December 15, 2020, to enroll, re-enroll or change coverage for the 2021 calendar year.

Consumers are reminded that one insurance carrier has expanded its coverage areas for 2021 and a new entrant has joined the Tennessee market. Additionally, TDCI approved premium rate decreases for some carriers for just the third time in the Affordable Care Act marketplace era.

Health insurance carriers on the individual market for 2021 are as follows:

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee: Statewide coverage.

Bright Health: Continuing coverage in the Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville areas.

Celtic/Ambetter Insurance: Coverage expansion into the Jackson and Tri-Cities areas with continuing coverage in the Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga and Memphis areas as well as cities in West Middle Tennessee such as Columbia, Dickson and Lawrenceburg.

Cigna: Continuing coverage in Chattanooga, Jackson, Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis and Tri-Cities.

Oscar Health: Continuing coverage in Nashville and Memphis.

UnitedHealthcare: New entrant with coverage in the Chattanooga, Jackson, Memphis and Nashville areas as well as cities in West Middle Tennessee such as Columbia, Dickson and Lawrenceburg.

Before enrolling in a plan, TDCI reminds consumers to remember the following tips:

Carefully review plans when shopping on the exchange during Open Enrollment. Review a policy to ensure it provides the coverage for services you are seeking. While it may be tempting to enroll in a plan with the lowest premium, consumers should take into account other potential costs such as co-pays and deductibles.

Ask questions and contact the carriers about their plans. Consumers can learn more details about individual plans and v iew a map of insurance carriers’ coverage areas by visiting TDCI’s website .

. Research premiums, deductibles, co-pays and cost-sharing along with reviewing each insurance carrier’s networks for their most accessible and/or preferred providers and hospitals. To avoid unexpected or ‘balance bills’, always visit in-network providers.

Important Dates:

November 1, 2020: First day to enroll, re-enroll or change an insurance plan for 2021. Visit to enroll .

. December 15, 2020: Open Enrollment on the FFM ends.

January 1, 2021: Coverage starts for those who enroll or change plans by December 15, 2020. Questions about Open Enrollment? Contact the TDCI team at 1-800-342-4029 or 615-741-2218.