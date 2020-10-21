State launches new PSA campaign, online COVID resource

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a new ad campaign called “Choices”, to promote responsible decision-making by Tennesseans as the state continues to fight the spread of COVID-19. The ad will air across the state on broadcast, cable, and digital media, including right here on WYSH and WQLA.

“The most effective way for us to combat this virus is through individual Tennesseans making responsible decisions for the safety of themselves, their loved ones, and their neighbors,” said Gov. Lee in making the announcement. “Masks remain one the most effective, widely available tools as we await a safe, approved vaccine. We recognize that life looks different during a pandemic, and we’re encouraging Tennesseans that as they live their lives they make the responsible choice and choose to wear a mask.”

The PSA launched in tandem on Tuesday alongside a new COVID-19 website from the Tennessee Department of Health that provides Tennesseans with improved tools to make informed decisions for their health. The website can be found at https://covid19.tn.gov/.

The launch of that site was announced by the Tennessee Department of Health and the state’s Unified Command Group. The new website provides COVID-19 data, additional health information and relevant updates to Tennesseans. The site is now available at COVID19.tn.gov .

“This new site will help Tennesseans quickly and easily find important information as they navigate decisions for themselves and their families,” said Lee. “We are committed to acting in the most transparent manner possible and are continuously working to ensure we provide timely and relevant data.”

The new www.COVID19.tn.gov website is designed to streamline and simplify some of the most frequently requested COVID-19 data for both desktop and mobile users. The site offers dashboards and daily reports with state and county-level information including case counts, hospitalizations and tests conducted. The site also features data on the number of active cases in the county as well the number sof cases now reported as inactive or recovered, as well as information on trends, including the average daily case counts for the last seven and 14 days, as well as other time frames.

The site offers a screening tool for individuals to assess their risk of COVID-19 and practical tips on how to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee communities. A comprehensive map of testing sites across the state is also included. Information is tailored for groups such as individuals, families, educators and business owners, according to the state’s announcement.

“We’re pleased to offer this new tool to help Tennesseans make decisions about activities for their families, businesses and communities as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “We continue to promote data transparency and provide up-to-date information to Tennesseans to protect their health and prosperity.”

The new COVID-19 website supplements information that will remain available on the TDH agency page. TDH will continue to provide updated COVID-19 case counts at 2 p.m. Central time daily. (3 PM EDT).