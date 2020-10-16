State: Day 1 of early voting broke records

(TN Secretary of State) Through Wednesday, Oct. 14, a record-breaking 273,325 people cast their ballot by voting early or absentee by-mail. This is a 91% increase from the first day of early voting in 2016 and a 120% increase over 2012.

“I’m excited that Tennesseans are engaged and are making their voices heard at the polls,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We are on pace to break our previous early voting turnout record, which was set in 2016.”

Early voting for the State and Federal Primary and County General election runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Oct. 29. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Tennessee voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at www.GoVoteTN.com. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play. While visiting the polls, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.

Anderson County residents can vote early at the Anderson County Fair Association Building at 218 Nave Street in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center (a.k.a. The Wildcat Den) at 102 Robertsville Road in Oak Ridge and the North Anderson Government Office on the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center at 3310 Andersonville Highway. Early voting hours in Anderson County will be weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 12 noon. After the first two days of early voting, 5627 Anderson County voters had hit the polls.

For information on casting a ballot in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com.

In Campbell County, early voting will be held at the Election Commission office in Jacksbor (129 Church Alley) Mondays through Thursdays from 9am to 4 pm, Fridays from 9 am to 7 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. You can also vote at the Jellico Municipal Building (410 S. Main Street) Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 2 pm, Fridays from 2 to 7 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

For more, visit www.campbellelections.com.

In Roane County, you can vote at the Harriman Community Center (631 Clinch St.), the Kingston Community Center (201 Patton Ferry Rd.) or the Rockwood Community Center (710 N. Chamberlain Ave.), as well as at First Christian Church at 100 Gum Hollow Rd. in Oak Ridge. Early voting hours in Roane County will be weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

In Roane County, voters will cast ballots in the races for Fleischmann’s seat in the House as well as in the unconetsted race for Yager’s seat in the State Senate. Kent Calfee is unopposed for re-election to the State House of Representatives in District 32, while Ron Travis faces a challenge from Dean Sparks in District 31.

For information on voting in Roane County, visit https://roaneelections.com/