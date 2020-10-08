Sign-ups for holiday help in Norris Oct. 24

(Norris Area Good Neighbors) The Norris Area Good Neighbors will be having their Annual Christmas Food Basket and Children’s Gifts sign-up on Saturday, October 24th from 9am to 11am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church parking lot, 3425 Andersonville Highway (Highway 61 between Norris and Andersonville).

This will be a drive-up registration and masks are required. People living in the Norris Middle School serving area and who financially qualify may sign-up for only food, or for both food and gifts for children who reside in their home.

Please bring proof of residence and proof of household income.

Those requesting gifts will need a written list of each child’s complete name, date of birth, school-if school aged, clothing and shoe sizes, and gift requests. Gift requests are granted by the generosity of individuals so requests should be reasonable and signees understand that some requests may be beyond the means of donations at this time.

Any qualified household that is unable to attend the drive-up registration should call the Norris Religious Fellowship at 865-494-7131 by November 1, and leave a message with their name and number and someone will be in contact.

Anyone interested in adopting an Angel to provide gifts for one or more of these deserving children is asked to leave a message at 865-494- 0372.

Your call will be returned within 24 hours and your generosity greatly appreciated. With your help, over 100 children were served in 2019