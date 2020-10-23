Severed finger ‘points’ investigators to theft suspect

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says that a severed finger led them to the suspect in the theft of a log splitter late Wednesday night, or early Thursday morning.

The ACSO says that deputies responded to a home in the 900 block of Batley Road in the Marlow community at around 9 am Thursday on a call of a stolen log splitter. While the victim was identifying items that had been stolen, he noticed some tools and other items at the head of his driveway, near the road. A closer examination of the area turned up a couple of valubale clues, namely the suspect’s cell phone and one of his fingers.

The scene was secured and the finger was wrapped in ice to preserve it as deputies began calling area hospitals to see if anyone had been brought in overnight missing a digit. Detectives learned that a man identified as 50-year-old Hugh John Seeber had been dropped off at the emergency room at Methodist Medical Center at around 4 am Thursday and that he was missing a finger.

Seeber was transferred to UT Medical Center, where authorities say he underwent surgery on Thursday evening. There, detectives, who also delivered the severed finger to the hospital, interviewed Seeber, and following that conversation, charged him with felony theft.

He will be booked into the Anderson County Jail upon his release from the hospital.

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker, in the press release, praised the work done by the deputies and detectives on this case. “I am very proud of the work our guys did today. Mr. Seeber’s finger pointed us in the right direction which led to him being charged,” Barker stated.

District Attorney General Dave Clark was briefed by the sheriffs office about the incident, and himself commented, saying, “You just can’t make up the odd things that we find at crime scenes.”